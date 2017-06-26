Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Dropped to second Monday

Rizzo is starting at first base and batting second Monday against the Nationals.

Manager Joe Maddon is looking for anything to get the Cubs going at the plate, so he'll again switch up the batting order as lefty-throwing Gio Gonzalez is set to take the mound for the Nationals. Willson Contreras will bat leadoff for the first time in his career as Rizzo slides down to the two hole.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories