Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Dropped to second Monday
Rizzo is starting at first base and batting second Monday against the Nationals.
Manager Joe Maddon is looking for anything to get the Cubs going at the plate, so he'll again switch up the batting order as lefty-throwing Gio Gonzalez is set to take the mound for the Nationals. Willson Contreras will bat leadoff for the first time in his career as Rizzo slides down to the two hole.
More News
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...