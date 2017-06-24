Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Gets day off Saturday

Rizzo is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.

Rizzo is just 1-for-10 over his last three starts, so he'll head to the bench for a breather as manager Joe Maddon shuffles the Cubs' lineup around. Kris Bryant is starting at first base in Rizzo's absence, with Ian Happ getting the nod at the keystone and Javy Baez sliding over to the hot corner.