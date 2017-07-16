Play

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits 21st blast of year Saturday

Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a solo homer on Saturday against the Orioles.

Rizzo crushed his 21st bomb of the season in the eighth inning of a blowout victory. Although the slugger has a fairly weak batting average, he more than makes up for it with his .509 slugging percentage.

