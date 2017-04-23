Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits bomb in third straight game

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. It was his third consecutive game with a homer.

Up to 10 runs, five doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI and three stolen bases with a .296/.412/.535 slash line, Rizzo has kick-started 2017 as expected. He's a set-and-forget option at first base and offers a high fantasy floor because of the strong supporting cast surrounding him in the Chicago lineup.

