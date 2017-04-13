Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers against Dodgers

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Thursday's win over Los Angeles.

This was Rizzo's second consecutive multi-hit game, and it appears his slow start (4-for-25 through the first six games) is in the rearview mirror. Expect the proven slugger to string together a heater sooner than later, as he's a key cog in the heart of a potent lineup, after all.