Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers against Dodgers
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Thursday's win over Los Angeles.
This was Rizzo's second consecutive multi-hit game, and it appears his slow start (4-for-25 through the first six games) is in the rearview mirror. Expect the proven slugger to string together a heater sooner than later, as he's a key cog in the heart of a potent lineup, after all.
More News
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Picks up first RBI of season•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits first spring training home run•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Returns to lineup•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Will play Monday, Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Expects to return to action Monday•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Expects to play Tuesday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...