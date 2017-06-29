Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers from leadoff spot Wednesday

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

After getting bumped down to No. 2 in the order Monday, Rizzo has now batted leadoff the last two games, and it looks like manager Joe Maddon is pretty comfortable with his first baseman there. Rizzo now has 18 home runs this season, and while batting first could limit his RBI potential, he should still supply plenty of power and maybe an uptick in runs.