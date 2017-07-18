Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers in third straight game
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's win over Atlanta.
The first baseman has now homered in three consecutive games and sports a .260/.383/.522 slash line with 23 bombs, 60 RBI and 56 runs for the season. He could be in the beginning stages of a huge second half, and it's further encouraging that the Cubs have won four straight games out of the All-Star break.
More News
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers in series finale against Orioles•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits 21st blast Saturday•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Crushes 20th blast of 2017 on Friday•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Strong game Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Shifted to No. 3 lineup spot•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers from leadoff spot Wednesday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...