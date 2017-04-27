Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Launches fifth homer Wednesday

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

His two-run shot off Daniel Hudson in the eighth inning brought the Cubs to within one, but they weren't able to complete the comeback. Rizzo now has five homers on the season -- four of which have come in his last six games -- and a strong 12:12 BB:K through 21 games has him on pace for a career-high .400 OBP.