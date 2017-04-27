Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Launches fifth homer Wednesday
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.
His two-run shot off Daniel Hudson in the eighth inning brought the Cubs to within one, but they weren't able to complete the comeback. Rizzo now has five homers on the season -- four of which have come in his last six games -- and a strong 12:12 BB:K through 21 games has him on pace for a career-high .400 OBP.
More News
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits bomb in third straight game•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Blasts three-run shot•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Launches three-run bomb•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers against Dodgers•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Picks up first RBI of season•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hits first spring training home run•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...