Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Launches three-run bomb

Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer and a walk in Friday's 6-5 win against the Reds.

Rizzo's second blast of the season erased a three-run deficit in the ninth inning, helping the Cubs pull off an extra innings victory. Although he's struggled to find his power stroke this month, there's no doubt that it's just a matter of time until he goes on a tear and puts up the type of numbers that made him a top fantasy pick.