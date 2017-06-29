Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Shifted to No. 3 lineup spot
Rizzo is batting third and playing first base Thursday against the Nationals.
The first baseman had been excelling while leading off, but with the sudden rash of Cubs injuries -- chiefly to masher Kris Bryant (sprained ankle) -- Rizzo was needed again in the middle of the order.
More News
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....