Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Shifted to No. 3 lineup spot

Rizzo is batting third and playing first base Thursday against the Nationals.

The first baseman had been excelling while leading off, but with the sudden rash of Cubs injuries -- chiefly to masher Kris Bryant (sprained ankle) -- Rizzo was needed again in the middle of the order.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories