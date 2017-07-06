Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Strong game Wednesday

Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Rizzo recently shifted back to his more typical No. 3 spot in the lineup, and he was effective there Wednesday. While he did well as the Cubs' leadoff hitter, the slugging first baseman is probably best suited for the middle of the order.

