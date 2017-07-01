Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Activated prior to Saturday's game
Zobrist (wrist) was activated from the 10-day DL and is available off the bench for Saturday's game against the Reds, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
He is not in the lineup, but is expected to be at the park in time to be available for the matinee. Zobrist needed just two rehab games with Double-A Tennessee, during which he got on base four times in eight plate appearances. Owners in weekly leagues will be able to safely deploy him next week. Mark Zagunis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa as a corresponding move.
