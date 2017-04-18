Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Collects two hits Monday

Zobrist went 2-for-4 and drove in one in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

This was Zobrist's first multi-hit game of the season, and he entered Monday batting just .184. The two hits bumped the average up to .214, and maybe this effort will jump start the veteran.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories