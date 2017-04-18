Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Collects two hits Monday
Zobrist went 2-for-4 and drove in one in Monday's loss to the Brewers.
This was Zobrist's first multi-hit game of the season, and he entered Monday batting just .184. The two hits bumped the average up to .214, and maybe this effort will jump start the veteran.
More News
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...