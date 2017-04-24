Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Collects two hits Sunday
Zobrist (back) went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Reds.
After sitting out the previous two games, it was good to see Zobrist productive in his return to the lineup. The veteran will likely see more rest days moving forward so that he can stay healthy and contribute at the plate.
