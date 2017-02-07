Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Could bat leadoff this year

Zobrist is a top candidate to lead off for the Cubs this year, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs are looking to replace Dexter Fowler's production atop the lineup, and Zobrist is a logical choice for the spot. He's led off before, and he was second on the team last year (behind Fowler) with a .386 on-base percentage. Kyle Schwarber is also in consideration to bat first, and it's possible that manager Joe Maddon simply mixes and matches who leads off. It will be interesting to see what Chicago's lineups look like in spring training.