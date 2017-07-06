Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Day off Thursday

Zobrist is not in Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.

Zobrist will receive a day off after starting the past the past three games following his return from the DL (wrist). Ian Happ draws the start at second base while the recently recalled Kyle Schwarber returns to the outfield in left.

