Cubs' Ben Zobrist: First start since return

Zobrist will start in right field and bat cleanup in Sunday's series finale against the Reds.

Zobrist was activated from the DL prior to Saturday's contest, and saw his first action with the Cubs since June 12 due to a wrist injury. Though he didn't start, Zobrist entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter, grounding out in his only at-bat. He then finished the game in relief of Addison Russell. Zobrist had been off to a bit of a slow start prior to the injury, slashing .222/.319/.392. His power pace was encouraging, however, as the 30-year-old launched seven long balls before landing on the DL. Look for Zobrist to be a fixture in Joe Maddon's lineup moving forward, as his versatility will allow him to draw regular starts in both the infield and outfield.