Cubs' Ben Zobrist: First start since return
Zobrist will start in right field and bat cleanup in Sunday's series finale against the Reds.
Zobrist was activated from the DL prior to Saturday's contest, and saw his first action with the Cubs since June 12 due to a wrist injury. Though he didn't start, Zobrist entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter, grounding out in his only at-bat. He then finished the game in relief of Addison Russell. Zobrist had been off to a bit of a slow start prior to the injury, slashing .222/.319/.392. His power pace was encouraging, however, as the 30-year-old launched seven long balls before landing on the DL. Look for Zobrist to be a fixture in Joe Maddon's lineup moving forward, as his versatility will allow him to draw regular starts in both the infield and outfield.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...