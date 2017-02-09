Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Had lowest swing percentage in MLB last year

Zobrist, who swung at just 35.5 percent of the pitches he saw in 2016, had the lowest swing percentage in the league, MLB Director of Baseball Research and Development Daren Willman reports.

Zobrist was well below the league average of 46.6 percent. Not surprisingly, Zobrist turned this patient eye into an excellent 15.2 percent walk rate and 1.17 BB/K rate, as well as a .386 on-base percentage. These look like leadoff hitter numbers, and with Dexter Fowler no longer around, Zobrist stands a good chance of grabbing that role in 2017.