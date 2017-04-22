Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hindered by back soreness
Zobrist is not in the Cubs' lineup Saturday against the Reds because he is dealing with back soreness, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
It will be the third consecutive game Zobrist doesn't start, but this is the first report of any type of injury. Consider the veteran day-to-day for now and look for Albert Almora (.333/.400/.519) to see continued playing time in the Cubs' outfield.
