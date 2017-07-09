Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hits bench for first half finale

Zobrist is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Pirates.

The veteran utility man has just three hits in five starts since returning from the disabled list, so the Cubs will hold him out of the lineup Sunday in an effort to keep him fresh for the second half of the season. Ian Happ will move to second base to fill his void, while Jon Jay picks up a start in center field to round out the lineup.

