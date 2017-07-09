Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hits bench for first half finale
Zobrist is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Pirates.
The veteran utility man has just three hits in five starts since returning from the disabled list, so the Cubs will hold him out of the lineup Sunday in an effort to keep him fresh for the second half of the season. Ian Happ will move to second base to fill his void, while Jon Jay picks up a start in center field to round out the lineup.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...