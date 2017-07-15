Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Launches eighth homer of season Friday
Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and a walk Friday against the Orioles.
Zobrist smacked his eighth homer of the season, and was one of four Cubs players to leave the yard off Kevin Gausman. Despite having some success in the power department, he's currently putting up some of the worst numbers of his career, and unless he begins a hot streak, to be a difficult player to place in fantasy lineups.
