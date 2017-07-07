Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Leading off in return to lineup
Zobrist is batting first and playing second base Friday against the Pirates.
The vet had the day off Thursday following a three-game start streak after his activation from the disabled list. Zobrist is slashing a woeful .214/.310/.373 this year with seven home runs, 23 RBI and 22 runs scored in 230 plate appearances.
