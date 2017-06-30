Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Making second rehab start Friday

Zobrist (wrist) will make his second rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Zobrist got his rehab stint off to a hot start Thursday night, going 2-for-3 with a walk while starting at second base, so he'll be looking to build upon that success as the starting left fielder Friday. The 36-year-old has missed the entire second half of June with the wrist injury and is hitting just .223 over 54 games this season. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, look for him to be back in the Cubs' lineup sometime within the next week.