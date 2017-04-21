Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Out of lineup Friday

Zobrist is not in the Cubs' starting lineup for Friday's matchup against the Reds, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It marks the second time this week that the slumping Zobrist has been held out of the starting lineup, as Albert Almora slots into the outfield as the starting center fielder. Expect the 2016 World Series MVP to break out of this early-season regression in due time.

