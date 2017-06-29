Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Rehab stint set for Thursday
Zobrist (wrist) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Thursday, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reports.
Zobrist was able to participate in baseball activities earlier in the week with no issues, clearing the way for him to return to game action. It's unclear how long the veteran utility man will need on a rehab assignment, but he appears to be inching closer to rejoining the big club. A more exact return date should become clearer following Thursday's rehab appearance.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...