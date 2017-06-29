Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Rehab stint set for Thursday

Zobrist (wrist) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Thursday, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reports.

Zobrist was able to participate in baseball activities earlier in the week with no issues, clearing the way for him to return to game action. It's unclear how long the veteran utility man will need on a rehab assignment, but he appears to be inching closer to rejoining the big club. A more exact return date should become clearer following Thursday's rehab appearance.