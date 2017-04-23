Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Zobrist (back) will start at second base and bat in the cleanup spot in Sunday's game against the Reds.
A sore back prevented Zobrist from appearing in the Cubs' last two contests, but he'll be back in the field for the series finale. Javier Baez will head back to the bench to clear room in the lineup for Zobrist.
