Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Returns to lineup Friday

Zobrist is back in the Cubs' lineup Friday, batting fourth and playing right field.

The veteran received a break during Thursday's matinee outing. Zobrist also will receive breathers against left-handed pitchers often, as was the case Thursday. Facing Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole, however, the Cubs threw Zobrist back on the card.

