Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Sits out Wednesday

Zobrist is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.

Zobrist has gotten off to a tough start at the plate this season, with his batting average sitting right at the Mendoza Line, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Jon Jay will pick up a start in his stead, with Jason Heyward sliding over to right field to fill the void there.

