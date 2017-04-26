Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Sits out Wednesday
Zobrist is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Zobrist has gotten off to a tough start at the plate this season, with his batting average sitting right at the Mendoza Line, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Jon Jay will pick up a start in his stead, with Jason Heyward sliding over to right field to fill the void there.
