Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Sitting out Wednesday
Zobrist is not in the Cubs' starting lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.
Zobrist has been struggling from the plate to begin the season and his .191 average ranks far below his .272 /.386/.446 stat line he recorded in 2016. Regardless, the veteran will continue to see plenty of opportunities to improve as the season continues. Javy Baez gets the start at the cornerstone Wednesday.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...