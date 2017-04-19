Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Sitting out Wednesday

Zobrist is not in the Cubs' starting lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.

Zobrist has been struggling from the plate to begin the season and his .191 average ranks far below his .272 /.386/.446 stat line he recorded in 2016. Regardless, the veteran will continue to see plenty of opportunities to improve as the season continues. Javy Baez gets the start at the cornerstone Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories