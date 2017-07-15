Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Sitting Saturday

Zobrist is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

It's been a disappointing year so far for Zobrist, but he started the second half off on the right foot, going 2-for-4 with a home run in Friday's win. He will park it Saturday against lefty Wade Miley, and considering the switch-hitter's splits from the left side this season (.146/.226/.313), it's possible we will see Zobrist ride the pine a bit more often against southpaws moving forward.