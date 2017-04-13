Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Takes seat Thursday

Zobrist is not in the Cubs' lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.

The veteran gets a breather during the matinee game and against a left-hander in Hyun-Jin Ryu. Zobrist should be back in action Friday against Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories