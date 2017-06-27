Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Takes swings Monday
Zobrist (wrist) swung a bat Monday for the first time since landing on the disabled list on June 16, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Zobrist said the swings felt fine and he expects to test the wrist again on Tuesday. Barring a setback, the veteran will then make a decision on a minor-league rehab stint. Zobrist has already been ruled out for the series against the Nationals, but a return by the end of the week is possible.
