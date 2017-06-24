Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Won't return vs Nationals
Manager Joe Maddon said he doesn't expect Zobrist (wrist) to return to the lineup during their upcoming series against the Nationals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Zobrist is still back in Chicago receiving treatment on his injured wrist, and it appears the earliest plausible date for his return is now looking like Friday against the Reds. He's expected to head out on a brief rehab assignment before ultimately rejoining the Cubs, though there is still no word on when or where that will take place.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...