Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Won't return vs Nationals

Manager Joe Maddon said he doesn't expect Zobrist (wrist) to return to the lineup during their upcoming series against the Nationals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Zobrist is still back in Chicago receiving treatment on his injured wrist, and it appears the earliest plausible date for his return is now looking like Friday against the Reds. He's expected to head out on a brief rehab assignment before ultimately rejoining the Cubs, though there is still no word on when or where that will take place.