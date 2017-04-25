Cubs' Brett Anderson: Beats Pirates with quality start Monday
Anderson (2-0) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and six walks across six innings during Monday's win over the Pirates. He struck out three.
Anderson allowed a run in the bottom of the first after a pair of walks proceeded an RBI single for David Freese, but he was able to rebound and coasted through the end of the fifth inning. He got into a bit of trouble in the sixth and allowed a pair of runs with two outs, but those ultimately went down as unearned, as an Anthony Rizzo error prolonged the inning. Anderson's control has been spotty in two of his starts this season, but he has allowed just one walk combined over his other two outings and still holds a solid ERA of 3.54 heading into Sunday's matchup with the Red Sox.
