Cubs' Brett Anderson: Hammered by Brewers on Tuesday
Anderson (1-0) was tagged for six runs on eight hits while striking out five over 3.2 innings but escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Brewers.
He threw 42 of 60 pitches for strikes, but too many of the left-hander's pitches got more of the plate than he wanted, as six of the Brewers' eight hits against him went for extra bases. Anderson's next start will come Monday on the road in Pittsburgh.
