Cubs' Brett Anderson: Next start pushed back to Phillies series
Anderson won't make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Red Sox and will instead take the hill Monday against the Phillies, Carrie Muskast of MLB.com reports.
It initially appeared Anderson would be in store for a two-start week after giving up one earned run over six innings in Monday's win over the Pirates, but the Cubs elected to push him back a day for his next turn thanks to Thursday's scheduled off day. Instead, Kyle Hendricks will now pitch on his normal four-day rest and receive the nod in Sunday's series finale with the Red Sox.
