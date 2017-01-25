Cubs' Brett Anderson: Passes physical with Cubs
Anderson passed his physical with the Cubs on Wednesday, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.
The lefty agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs on Monday, but the "pending a physical" part was no formality with Anderson, who has battled a wide variety of injuries throughout his career. Anderson was limited to just four appearances (three starts) last year due to back, wrist and blister issues. He will compete with Mike Montgomery for the final spot in the Cubs' rotation during spring training.
