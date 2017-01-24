Anderson agreed to a deal with the Cubs on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

The deal is still pending a physical, which is an important note because Anderson has dealt with a myriad of injuries during his career. In his last healthy season with the Dodgers (2015), the lefty posted a respectable 3.69 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 180.1 innings. He will likely supply starting pitching depth for the Cubs in 2017 and has a chance to crack the rotation as the team's No. 5 starter.