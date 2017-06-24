Cubs' Brett Anderson: Slated for rehab assignment

Anderson (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Anderson continues to slowly work his way back from a back injury that has kept him on the shelf since early May. Seeing as he's been sidelined for such an extended period of time, he'll likely need to make multiple rehab starts before being ready to rejoin the big club.

