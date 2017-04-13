Anderson (1-0) pitched five shutout innings with two strikeouts during Thursday's 4-0 win over Los Angeles.

Anderson likely got a bit lucky Thursday, as he escaped some danger and allowed seven base runners (three hits and four walks). The veteran has never been a strong source of strikeouts, but with a 0.84 ERA and potent lineup supporting him, he's in position to take a run at double-digit wins. Additionally, Anderson entered Thursday's outing with a career 58.1 ground-ball percentage, so Chicago's talented infield will also help his case.