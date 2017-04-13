Cubs' Brett Anderson: Spins gem against Dodgers
Anderson (1-0) pitched five shutout innings with two strikeouts during Thursday's 4-0 win over Los Angeles.
Anderson likely got a bit lucky Thursday, as he escaped some danger and allowed seven base runners (three hits and four walks). The veteran has never been a strong source of strikeouts, but with a 0.84 ERA and potent lineup supporting him, he's in position to take a run at double-digit wins. Additionally, Anderson entered Thursday's outing with a career 58.1 ground-ball percentage, so Chicago's talented infield will also help his case.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...