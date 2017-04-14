The Cubs activated Duensing off the 10-day disabled list Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

Duensing will take the roster spot of Carl Edwards Jr., who was sent to the bereavement list. Duensing will resume his role as mop-up arm or lefty matchup specialist.

