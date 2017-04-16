Cubs' Brian Duensing: Rocked in second outing
Duensing gave up three hits and three earned runs in an inning of work in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.
In his second outing since being activated from the DL on Friday, the lefty was unable to hold a lead for Jake Arrieta. Duensing also allowed his first home run of the season, as Josh Harrison took him deep in the seventh inning.
