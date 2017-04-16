Duensing gave up three hits and three earned runs in an inning of work in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

In his second outing since being activated from the DL on Friday, the lefty was unable to hold a lead for Jake Arrieta. Duensing also allowed his first home run of the season, as Josh Harrison took him deep in the seventh inning.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories