Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Earns third win
Edwards (3-1) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and recorded three strikeouts to earn his third win of the season Friday against Pittsburgh.
The right-hander did issue a pair of walks, but held the Pirates without a hit. Edwards has bounced back after a rough June (5.40 ERA), and now has a 2.29 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 35.1 innings this season. The 25-year-old has recorded 12 holds and is holding opponents to a .129/.257/.333 slash line.
