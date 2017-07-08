Edwards (3-1) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and recorded three strikeouts to earn his third win of the season Friday against Pittsburgh.

The right-hander did issue a pair of walks, but held the Pirates without a hit. Edwards has bounced back after a rough June (5.40 ERA), and now has a 2.29 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 35.1 innings this season. The 25-year-old has recorded 12 holds and is holding opponents to a .129/.257/.333 slash line.