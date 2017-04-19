Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records a hold Tuesday
Edwards recorded his second hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He pitched one inning and did not allow a hit or a walk.
Edwards didn't record a strikeout either, but fantasy owners can't complain about his 0.00 ERA and 0.71 WHIP through 5.2 innings this season. Edwards emerged as a trusted bullpen option last season, and he's showing no signs of slowing down in 2017.
