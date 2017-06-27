Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Records hold Monday
Edwards recorded his 10th hold of the season in Monday's win over the Nationals. He struck out the side on 13 pitches in his lone inning of work.
The Cubs used seven relievers behind starter Eddie Butler, and Edwards was first out of the gate in the sixth inning. With the three strikeouts, he now has 44 in just 31.1 innings this year. Edwards also has a sparkling 1.72 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, and he should continue to help fantasy owners with holds, strikeouts and solid ratios.
