Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Sent to bereavement list
The Cubs placed Edwards on the bereavement list Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.
Edwards will be unavailable for high-leverage relief duty the next few days as he deals with a personal matter.
More News
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Could see expanded role in 2017•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Expects to be available for Game 5•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Exits with injury•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Throws perfect inning in loss to Astros•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Picks up first career save•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Strikes out two against Oakland on Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...