Edwards (1-0) recorded his first win of the season Friday against the Reds. He pitched a scoreless 10th inning with two strikeouts.

Edwards was rewarded with the win when the Cubs scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th. Edwards has yet to give up an earned run through 6.2 innings this season to go along with six strikeouts. He's behind Wade Davis and likely Hector Rondon in the pecking order for saves, but he could post useful ratios and the occasional win or hold as a valuable member of Chicago's bullpen.