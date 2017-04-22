Edwards (1-0) recorded his first win of the season Friday against the Reds. He struck out two in a scoreless 10th inning.

Edwards was rewarded with the win when the Cubs scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th. Edwards has struck out six and has yet to give up an earned run through 6.2 innings this season. The Cubs have no shortage of closing candidates behind Wade Davis, but Edwards could post useful ratios and the occasional win or hold as a valuable member of the bullpen.