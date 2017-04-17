Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Taken off bereavement list Monday
Edwards will rejoin the Cubs' active roster after being activated from the bereavement list Monday, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reports.
Edwards originally went on the bereavement list on April 14. The 25-year-old will return to a Cubs bullpen that has struggled during his absence. He'll look to continue his impressive start to the season, which has resulted in not allowing a single earned run through 4.2 innings so far.
