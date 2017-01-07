Cubs' Carlos Corporan: Signs minor league deal with Cubs
Corporan signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Corporan hit a combined .197/.246/.333 between the Triple-A affiliates for Tampa Bay and Miami in 2016, so it's difficult to see him working as anything beyond emergency depth for the Cubs. He hit .178/.244/.299 in 2015 with the Rangers, his last round of big league action.
More News
-
Marlins' Carlos Corporan: Signs minor league contract with Marlins on Wednesday•
-
Carlos Corporan: Released by Rays•
-
Yankees' Carlos Corporan: Dealt to Yankees•
-
Yankees' Carlos Corporan: Signs minor league contract with Yankees on Tuesday•
-
Carlos Corporan: Opts for free agency•
-
Rangers' Carlos Corporan: Outrighted from 40-man roster•