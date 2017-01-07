Corporan signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Corporan hit a combined .197/.246/.333 between the Triple-A affiliates for Tampa Bay and Miami in 2016, so it's difficult to see him working as anything beyond emergency depth for the Cubs. He hit .178/.244/.299 in 2015 with the Rangers, his last round of big league action.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola